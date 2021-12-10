Schools across mid-Michigan are still receiving threats one week after the tragic shooting at Oxford High School that left four students dead.
In Genesee County, a total of 13 students have been charged for school threats as of Dec. 9, according to the Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office.
Two cases at Genesee and Burton are still under review for possible charges, the prosecutor’s office states. Authorities are still investigating two more cases in Swartz Creek.
