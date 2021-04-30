The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 13-year-old.
Jason Kelly left his home in Union Township on Thursday and has not returned, the sheriff’s office said. He was last seen wearing a green Michigan State University hoodie, black sweatpants, and a white baseball hat.
He is 5’3” and weighs 105 pounds.
If you know of his whereabouts, contact Isabella County Central Dispatch at 989-773-1000.
