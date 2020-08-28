The Central Michigan District Health Department is reporting 134 cases of COVID-19 have been linked to students returning to Central Michigan University as of 9 a.m. on Aug. 28.
This includes 126 confirmed cases and eight probable, according to the Central Michigan Health Department.
The department said they have not identified any super spreader events of the virus.
The case count includes current and former students, and those living in the community who were identified as being associated with other cases related to return to school.
The date of the first case associated with this particular outbreak was on Aug. 16, according to health officials. As of Aug. 27, Isabella County had a total of 363 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
Health officials clarified if a college student tests positive and is currently living in Isabella County, the case is included in Isabella County’s count. If the student is currently living at their permanent home address outside of Isabella County, the case is counted in their home county’s case count.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.