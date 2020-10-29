According to Midland Public Schools, 137 MPS staff members and students are COVID-19 related isolation as of Oct. 29.
Of those individuals, 68 are considered a close contact to a confirmed COVID-19 case within MPS.
While 60 are considered a close contact to a positive case outside of MPS.
MPS has eight students and staff members who have currently tested positive for COVID-19.
Two new cases were added since Oct. 28.
Families can find a link to the daily COVID-19 report by the school district by clicking here.
