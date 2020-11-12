A Mid-Michigan correctional facility has 139 prisoners who have tested positive for COVID-19, as of Wednesday, Nov. 11.
The Central Michigan Correctional Facility, located at 320 Hubbard St. in St. Louis, has tested 2,433 of its inmates and 2,294 have tested negative.
There are 134 active positive cases at the facility, according to the Michigan Department of Corrections.
The Central Michigan Correctional Facility also has 44 staff members that have tested positive for the virus.
At this time, there have been no staff or prisoner COVID-19 deaths at the facility.
MDOC said daily testing is held at its facilities for prisoners and is completed when prisoners are set to parole, discharge, or other movements.
