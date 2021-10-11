Fourteen individuals are facing insurance fraud and theft charges for allegedly submitting nearly $3 million in false insurance claims, according to the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS).
The charges were issued after a joint investigation between DIFS and the Ogemaw County Sheriff’s Office. The individuals are accused of submitting fake claims of injury to AFLAC showing they received treatment at the Ogemaw Chiropractic Clinic.
AFLAC paid out nearly $3 million in false claims for treatments that never happened before the insurer filed an insurance fraud complaint with DIFS. The investigation is still ongoing and additional charges may be filed in the future, DIFS said.
“This case began because someone suspected foul play and filed a complaint with DIFS, and I am proud of the work being done to put an end to this scheme,” DIFS Director Anita Fox said. “These fraudulent claims make insurance more expensive for all of us, and I ask all Michiganders to support these efforts by reporting suspected insurance fraud online or by calling 877-999-6442.”
All 14 individuals were charged with one count of insurance – fraudulent acts, a felony that carries a maximum penalty of four years in prison, a $50,000 fine, and the payment of restitution.
Two defendants, Friemark and Ehinger, were also charged with two counts of identity theft, a felony that also carries a maximum penalty of four years in prison, a $50,000 fine, and the payment of restitution for each count.
All of the defendants were arraigned in the 34th Circuit Court in Ogemaw County and are pending initial hearings in front of Judge Richard Noble.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.