A felony petition was authorized on Dec. 14 against a 14-year-old girl for threats she made on social media towards herself and other Ruth Fox Middle School students in North Branch according to the Tuscola County Prosecuting Office.
The girl allegedly made it look like another student sent the threats to her. The girl was taken into custody on Dec. 15 by the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office. She was arraigned in the 54th Judicial Circuit Court.
As of Dec. 15, she was at Tuscola County Jail waiting for a transfer to a juvenile detention facility. There were no available juvenile detention beds according to the prosecutor’s office.
There is a shortage of juvenile detention beds around the state.
Here is the authorized offense:
- False Report or Threat of Terrorism (Maximum punishment 20 years and/or $20,000, reimburse government for expenses incurred from violation).
- Computers – Using to Commit a Crime – Maximum Imprisonment of 20 Year or More or Life (Maximum Imprisonment 20 years and/or $20,000, reimburse government for expenses incurred in relation to violation. A consecutive sentence may be imposed for the underlying conviction).
- Computers – Using to Commit a Crime –Maximum Imprisonment of 4 Years or More but Less Than 10 years (Maximum punishment 7 years and/or $5,000, reimburse government for expenses incurred in relation to violation. A consecutive sentence may be imposed for the underlying conviction).
- Identity Theft (Maximum punishment 5 years and/or $25,000. A consecutive sentence may be imposed for any other conviction related to identity theft).
- False Report of a Felony (Maximum punishment 4 years and/or $2,000).
- Lying to a Peace Officer – Violent Crime Investigation (Maximum punishment 4 years and/or $5,000).
- Computers – Using to Commit a Crime – Maximum Imprisonment of 1 Year or Less (Maximum punishment 1 year and/or $5,000, reimburse government for expenses incurred in relation to violation).
- Telecommunications Services – Malicious Use (Maximum punishment 6 months and/or $1,000).
