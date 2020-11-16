A $15,000 reward is being offered to bring a killer to justice.
Two years ago, Chong Yang was shot and killed while out on state land in Bath Township.
The 68-year-old was found dead on Nov. 16, 2018 while deer hunting.
He was an avid hunter, and his family and friends are still looking for answers as to what happened that day.
The family is offering the reward to anyone that is successful in assisting police with the investigation.
