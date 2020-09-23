The Fenton Police Department is investigating after a 15-year-old was critically struck by a semi-truck while riding a bicycle.
Officers responded to the scene at about 1:47 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 22.
Police say the bicyclist was on the west sidewalk of Silver Parkway, north of Owen Road, when he tried to cross the Walmart entrance and was struck by a semi-truck.
The victim, a 15-year-old male, was taken to Hurley Hospital.
Police said he was listed in critical condition, but he is expected to survive.
Alcohol, drugs, and speed were not factors in this crash.
The Fenton Police Department was assisted by the city fire department as well as the Grand Blanc Police Department during the accident investigation.
Michigan State Police used a drone to survey the scene of the crash.
