A 15-year-old is charged with damaging the Marlette Presbyterian Church, according to the Marlette Police Department.
On Sep. 18, the Marlette Presbyterian Church reported damage along the stained glass and to two windowpanes.
The damage was caused by rocks being thrown through the glass and windows, according to the Marlette Police Department.
After several witness statements and interviews, the Sanilac County Prosecutor’s Office authorized a juvenile petition for a 15-year-old male from Marlette charging him with the damage.
The church repairs are estimated to cost $2,200 in damages.
