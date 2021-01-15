The Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team has located Lillian Patterson, 15, and she is safe according to the Genesee County Sheriff's Office.
A suspect is currently in custody.
Patterson was reported missing from Genesee County.
The team is assisting the Montrose Township Police Department in this investigation.
