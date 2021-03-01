GENERIC: police lights night

A 15-year-old is recovering in the hospital after a shooting in the city of Flint.

On Sunday, Feb. 28 at 3:09 a.m., officers from the Flint Police Department were sent to the area of Myrtle Avenue and Trumbull Drive.

Michigan State Police said a 15-year-old male was shot while walking in the area. An occupied home in the 4000 block of Leerda St. was also shot at and a vehicle that was parked on Myrtle Avenue was stolen.

Police said the victim was taken to Hurley Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition.

The incident remains under investigation.

