A 15-year-old is recovering in the hospital after a shooting in the city of Flint.
On Sunday, Feb. 28 at 3:09 a.m., officers from the Flint Police Department were sent to the area of Myrtle Avenue and Trumbull Drive.
Michigan State Police said a 15-year-old male was shot while walking in the area. An occupied home in the 4000 block of Leerda St. was also shot at and a vehicle that was parked on Myrtle Avenue was stolen.
Police said the victim was taken to Hurley Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition.
The incident remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.