A 15-year-old is in stable condition after being shot.
Michigan State Police troopers were called to the 2700 block of Hazelwood in Saginaw on Nov. 5.
When they arrived, they found a 15-year-old female suffering from gunshot wounds.
The investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information, call Saginaw County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-5245, or the Saginaw Police Department.
