A 15-year-old Oxford High School student is being charged as an adult after being accused of shooting and killing four students and injuring several others in a shooting at his school on Tuesday, Nov. 30.

The suspect, Ethan Crumbley, has been charged with terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, and 12 counts of possession of a firearm. He was arraigned Wednesday afternoon and is being held without bond.

52nd District Court Judge Nancy Carniak ordered Crumbley to be transferred from the juvenile facility he was being housed at to the Oakland County Jail because of the nature of the charges against him.

Crumbley is being charged as an adult because of the seriousness of the crime, Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said during a press conference on Wednesday, Dec. 1.

McDonald said the facts suggest this was not an impulsive act, it was premeditated.

The four deceased victims were identified as students, 16-year-old Tate Myre, 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana, 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin, and 17-year-old Justin Shilling.

McDonald said she has kids of her own and is going to treat this case like the victims are her children.

"Kids deserve better. Parents deserve better. Teachers deserve better. We have to do better," McDonald said.

McDonald said Crumbley could face additional charges.

The prosecutor also said they are considering charges against both of the suspect's parents.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said the school had contact with the suspect the day before and the day of the shooting for behavior issues. The suspect's parents were called into the school for a face-to-face meeting Tuesday morning, before the shooting happened.

Prior to those two meetings, the suspect did not have anything in his file for discipline, Bouchard said.

"The suspect was not on any law enforcement's radar," Bouchard said.