15 years ago today James Frye Jr. was shot and killed, and investigators are still working to figure out who pulled the trigger.
On Oct. 21, 2005, Frye was killed in the 3600 block of Forest Hill Drive in Flint. Two men were seen running from the scene, heading north on Forest Hill.
One of the men was believed to be about 40-years-old, 6’ tall, and about 180 pounds. The other was about 20, 5’10”, 170 pounds with thin facial hair. He was wearing all black clothes, a black do-rag and a black baseball cap with white pinstripes with the bill slanted to the left.
A shiny, silver-colored belt buckle was left at the scene, it’s believed to belong to one of the suspects.
If you have information leading to a conviction of the killer(s), you could get a cash reward up to $2,500.
Submit your tips to Crime Stoppers of Flint by calling 1-800-422-JAIL. Or use the anonymous P3 mobile app.
