The Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 16-month-old was struck by a pickup truck and died.
Deputies were sent to a pedestrian crash in the 3000 Mile of N. Lumberjack Road in Summer Township on Saturday, Nov. 7 at 11:04 a.m.
The sheriff’s office said a 16-month-old boy wandered into the road from a yard and was struck by a southbound pickup truck.
The pickup truck driver, a 24-year-old Alma man, tried to avoid the child but was unable to.
The child was pronounced dead at the scene.
Lumberjack Road was closed for a few hours for the investigation.
The Alma man was not injured.
According to the initial investigation, the truck was going the speed limit or just below it, and no drugs or alcohol are suspected.
The accident remains under investigation.
