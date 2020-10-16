A 16-year-old boy is being charged as an adult after an armed robbery in Bay City last week.
The suspect is accused of robbing the 7-Eleven on Cass Avenue at gunpoint about 12:48 a.m. on Oct. 9, according to the Bay City Department of Public Safety.
The clerk told police the suspect had a gun and left the store with cash and some additional items.
Within minutes, officers said Michigan State Police troopers stopped a vehicle in the city of Saginaw that had the suspect inside.
Officers said they found the weapon, money, and stolen property.
All people inside the vehicle were interviewed, and the suspect was lodged in the Bay County Juvenile Home.
He is facing four felony charges including armed robbery, carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent, and two felony firearm charges.
Police are not releasing his name since he is a juvenile.
