The 16-year-old girl who was reported missing from Isabella County has been found and she is safe.
The girl's name is Riley and she has some medical issues, according to the Isabella County Sheriff's Office.
Riley left her home on the 3000 block of S. Gilmore Road in Deerfield Township.
Deputies said she has been found safe.
There is no other information at this time. We will update you as we learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.