A 16-year-old is recovering in the hospital after she was struck by a vehicle in Flint.
On Sunday, Nov. 1 at 2 p.m., officers were sent to the 6700 block of Hillcroft Dr. for a personal injury accident.
When they arrived, police learned a 16-year-old female was struck by a vehicle.
The driver, a 16-year-old female, was detained and questioned.
Police said the victim was taken to Hurley Medical Center where she was listed in critical condition.
The Flint Police Department is handling the ongoing investigation.
