The state has approved a major investment to turn a vacant and contaminated area in Bay City into a new mining facility. It will also bring dozens of well-paying jobs into mid-Michigan.
Tuesday, the Michigan Strategic Fund approved a $164 million salt brine mining facility project that consist of six buildings.
Bill Sonnier talked about a new salt brine mining facility coming to the Bay City-Essexville area.
"This is going to be a brine mining and purification operation," Sonnier said.
The senior vice president for Wilkinson Minerals LLC told state officials how the company utilizes salt brine.
"We extract brine from a huge underground deposit that almost the whole state of Michigan sits over. We take that brine which is primarily calcium chloride and sodium chloride, and we purify it for use in various markets. The main markets being ice melt," Sonnier said.
Sonnier said this location was chosen because of access to highway, rail, and water.
"We sit above the deepest deposits of this brine in Michigan. So, you would say all the things came together to make this the best location for us," Sonnier said.
On Tuesday, The Michigan Strategic Fund Board approved tax breaks of almost $5 million to reimburse Wilkinson for its cleanup efforts on the site. This land used to be a PVS Chemicals site that was home to a sulfuric acid plant. In all, Wilkinson said this will be a capital investment of at least $168 million.
"We'll be creating right at 80 ongoing jobs with an annual payroll of about $10 million. During construction, we expect employment to hit about 200 people," Sonnier said.
Once construction begins, it's expected to last from two to two-and-a-half years.
"We appreciated certainly everyone in the area, Bay Futures, Bay City, Essexville working with us endlessly on development of this project," Sonnier said.
Those 80 full-time jobs created will come with an average hourly wage of $27.
Bay City Manager Dana Muscott talked about the $168 million investment by Wilkinson Minerals LLC.
"We're pleased that yesterday that the approval for the Brownfield credits was approved by the state. That gives them more leeway with their investment," Muscott said.
Muscott said the company plans to start construction this spring on a new salt brine mining facility. It is located at the old PVS Chemicals site along the Saginaw River.
Muscott said people she has talked to in the community are in favor of the venture.
"From the beginning we were really upfront with our residents on what this was doing, extracting the brine out of the ground. And we have not had any concerns from the residents that are in that area or anybody else outside as well, so," Muscott said.
TV5 heard from at least one resident who raised concerns about a potential impact on the fresh water. That resident did not want to go on camera.
Something Bay City resident Cary Schultz is in favor of.
"It's a great idea. It's better to get rid of that sulfur plant, the old sulfur plant, clean that out and if you can use the brine from down below, it is a great idea," Shultz said.
As for Muscott, she said Wilkinson is a fabulous company with a great reputation. Muscott looks forward to having them here.
"This is such a great investment for the city because there's so many jobs. I mean they're talking about eighty full time jobs coming to the city and twenty dollars an hour average pay. That's amazing. That's an influx of like nine million dollars for payroll into this community," Muscott said.
