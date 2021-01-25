There are now 13 total cases of the COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7 that have been identified in Michigan, according Dr. Joneigh Khaldun of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
The Washtenaw County Health Department has identified 13 and Wayne County has identified four cases of the varirant.
The Washtenaw County Health Department believes there could have been a possible public exposure. The department is recommending anyone who has COVID-19 symptoms, has recently traveled to a place where a new variant is circulating or has been recently exposed should get tested as a precaution.
