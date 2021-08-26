An 18-year-old Saginaw County man was arrested on child pornography charges.
John William Anderson, 18, of St. Charles, was arrested for possession of child sexually abusive material and using a computer to commit a crime.
Anderson was arrested after digital evidence was seized from his home during an investigation, Michigan State Police said.
Police said they began investigating Anderson after they learned he was viewing child pornography files on the internet.
A search warrant was conducted at Anderson’s residence. Afterward, he was charged with two counts of possession of child sexually abusive material and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime.
Anderson was arraigned on Friday, Aug. 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.