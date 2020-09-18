There have been 19 positive COVID-19 cases in one University of Michigan residence hall.
The Washtenaw County Health Department reports the cases are in South Quad, and currently the 6th and 8th floors have the most cases.
The situation has been identified as a cluster, and the majority of the cases were found to be connected.
However, three cases on the 6th floor are not associated, and have no known source of exposure, according to the health department.
For now, the university is asking students take the following steps:
1. Do not socially visit the 6th or 8th floors as they are expected to follow enhanced social distancing for the next 14 days.
2. Continue to monitor your health daily by completing the ResponsiBLUE Symptom Tracker. This is a requirement for all individuals on campus daily.
3. Limit social interactions within the dorm as well as on campus.
4. Sign up for priority testing to be tested through the Community Sampling and Tracking program at this link.
5. Anyone that has symptoms or a high risk or known exposure, should contact University Health Service (UHS) at 734-764-8320 or complete the online assessment immediately.
All positive cases and close contacts have been moved to isolation or quarantine.
