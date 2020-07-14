GENERIC: police, crime scene tape

Police are asking for information after a 19-year-old was fatally shot.

The Metro Police Authority of Genesee County was called to the Torrey Hills Mobile Home Park, located near Torrey and Hill Road, on July 13 at 2:24 a.m.

They found 19-year-old Martina Marlo Martinez fatally shot.

The case is under investigation, and investigators are asking anyone with information to call the Metro Police Authority of Genesee County at 810-820-2190.

