For more than four decades, the families of two mid-Michigan men have waited for justice, and now they’re hoping someone with information will come forward.
Charlie DeSpain, 22, and Steve McDonald, 23, were found shot to death in a vehicle in Flint on April 29, 1978.
Witnesses told police between 2:30 and 3:30 a.m., a two-door, fastback style vehicle with a loud muffler was parked in the 3600 block of Term Street. In front of that vehicle was a maroon colored Chrysler.
Witnesses went on to say the fastback style vehicle sped off with its headlights off a short time later.
About 8:30 a.m., neighbors found the two men shot to death in the front seat of the Chrysler.
Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest of the killers.
If you have any information, call 1-800-422-JAIL.
