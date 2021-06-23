Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a bipartisan bill to invest $2.2 billion in federal COVID relief funding to support Michiganders and businesses who are struggling after the pandemic.
The new funding will bring food to families in need through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and help cover rent through the Emergency Rental Assistance program.
“As we look ahead, we have an unprecedented opportunity to use federal stimulus funds to help Michigan’s families, small businesses, and communities emerge from the pandemic stronger than ever before,” Whitmer said. “The bipartisan bill that I signed today is the result of good-faith efforts by members of the legislature and it is a testament to what we can do together: make a real difference in people’s lives right now. With life getting back to normal, we are turning full attention to our state’s economic jumpstart by creating jobs with higher wages, giving small businesses the needed capital to ramp up hiring and boost investment, and making sure every family has access to affordable, quality childcare.”
Local governments will also get help to keep providing essential services with the funding. Disaster relief dollars will go directly to counties, cities, and hospitals for their COVID-19 vaccination efforts and communities impacted by last year’s historic flooding in mid-Michigan.
“I’m glad we’re getting these critical FEMA disaster assistance dollars out to impacted communities and putting our federal relief funds to effective use helping struggling Michiganders feed their families, supporting local governments and ensuring people have access to emergency rental assistance,” said Sen. Jim Stamas, R-Midland, chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee.
