Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County is offering a cash reward in the search for a man’s killer.
On Aug. 1 at about 12:30 a.m., Adrian Shane Thomas, 31, was shot while at a large gathering near the intersection of Pasadena Avenue and Burgess Street on Flint’s north side.
Thomas later died from his injuries.
A $2,500 reward is being offered for information that will lead to an arrest in this investigation.
Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 422-JAIL.
