Crime Stoppers is asking for help in locating a missing man.
Craig “CJ” Myott was last seen on May 21 in the 2000 block of Crocker St., near Dort Highway and Lippincott Boulevard, on Flint’s east side.
He is described as 6 feet 1 inch and 170 pounds with blue eyes and light brown hair.
Myott has an “insancz” tattoo above his right eye and multiple tattoos on his arms, hands, legs, neck, and chest.
Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 422-JAIL, or online through Crime Stopper’s website and Facebook page.
