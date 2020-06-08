Governor Gretchen Whitmer visited the Sanford area today, as assessments continue on the flooding impact caused by heavy rainfall and the failure of two dams in May.
According to Midland County Board of Commissioners member Mark Bone, in Midland, Sanford, and Gladwin, 2,500 homes, businesses and nonprofits have been impacted; with estimated losses at a minimum of $175-$200 million dollars.
According to Bone, only about 8 percent of the homes impacted had flood coverage, most weren’t in a flood zone. Of those, at least 150 homes were completely destroyed, according to Bone, and another 790 have major damage.
Gov. Whitmer said that within the next week a letter will go to the Federal government, and she is requesting a Major Disaster Declaration for impacted areas. “We know this is a tough moment and we will get through this, and we will get through it together,” Whitmer said. The governor said it’s an intensive process, but when approved, can help businesses and homeowners get back on their feet with debris removal, crisis counseling, road repairs, and opens the ability to get low interest loans.
She called getting back to normal a “herculean undertaking,” but said with the Federal governor’s help, it can be done.
Everyone who spoke at today’s press conference talked about the spirit of community and resiliency demonstrated in the impacted areas. “I am so impressed with the Sanford community,” said Congressman John Moolenaar.
**During the press conference a different number of homes and businesses destroyed was given. That number was corrected after the press conference was completed.***
