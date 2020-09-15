Do you know who killed Tyrell Mitchner?
Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in Mitchner's death.
Mitchner was sitting on the front porch of a residence in the 2100 block of N. Chevrolet Avenue in Flint about 3 a.m. on Sept. 15, 2019 when he was shot and killed, according to Crime Stoppers.
Witnesses told investigators they heard multiple gunshots.
Police do not believe he was the intended victim, Crime Stoppers said.
A dark-colored SUV was seen fleeing the area.
If you have any information on this case you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
