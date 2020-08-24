Congressman Dan Kildee announced a $2.7 million grant will fund early head start education and childcare programs in Genesee County.
The $2,739,105 federal gran is being awarded through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Early Head Start-Child Care Partnership (EHS-CCP) to the Genesee Intermediate School District.
Programming is led by local child care centers that offer working families flexible full-day and full-year services.
“Investing in our young children’s education and care now gives children and families the tools they need for a brighter future,” Kildee said. “I am proud to announce these grants to fund Early Head Start education at Genesee Intermediate School District. I am grateful to the teachers, staff and volunteers who run these programs, for all the vital work they do.”
These programs include learning environments for infant-toddler care and education, provisions for diapers and formula, health and developmental screenings, physical and mental health support, and family services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.