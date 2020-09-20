Two adults and a teenager have been arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into a southern Michigan prison, according to Michigan State Police.
The alleged plot at Lakeland Correctional Facility in Coldwater was discovered on Saturday, authorities said. Prison officials asked state police to investigate.
A 33-year-old Adrian woman, her 15-year-old daughter and a 20-year-old man, also from Adrian, were arrested and hit with multiple felony charges. Their names have not been released pending court appearances.
Authorities said an investigation showed several prisoners were also allegedly involved and they’ll seek additional charges.
The teen was turned over a family member and Child Protective Services was called.
The case will be turned over to the Branch County prosecutor’s office.
