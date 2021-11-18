Police are searching for a fugitive in a homicide in Pontiac that led investigators to a home in Saginaw.
According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, the 22-year-old victim was found in his car Sunday after his vehicle had struck several others in the parking lot of a townhome complex.
He had suffered a single gunshot wound to his ribcage.
The investigation led officers to a home in Saginaw, where they arrested a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old Wednesday afternoon.
Each is expected to be charged as an adult with murder.
A mother of one of the suspects is to be charged as an accessory after the fact.
Police are still searching for 20-year-old Demetrious Brox Jr. of Pontiac.
He is wanted on a count of murder and other felony charges.
