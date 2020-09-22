Caro Community Schools is confirming that two employees came into direct contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19.
Superintendent Pete Newman said in a letter to the community that the employees had contact with the person during a home visit.
The Tuscola County Health Department assisted the school with contract-tracing, and Newman said any potentially affected employees and/or students have been placed on a 14-day quarantine.
His message also said that there is currently no need for “any other individuals, grade-levels or programs” to be quarantined. Newman also said any additional staff members or students who need to be quarantined will be contacted directly by the Tuscola County Health Department.
