Two Michigan residents are charged in a criminal complaint for their alleged role in a $1.8 million unemployment insurance fraud scam aimed at defrauding the state and the U.S. Government of funds earmarked or unemployment assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Officials said Jermaine Rose, 41, and Serenity Poynter, 36, are being charged. Rose is a former employee with the State of Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency. They said Rose was a Lead Claims Examiner who was supposed to review, process, and verify the legitimacy of unemployment insurance claims.
According to the complaint, in May of 2020, it is alleged that Rose used his insider access to release payments on hundreds of fraudulent claims. Specifically, Rose is alleged to have used his network credentials to override “fraud stops” on unemployment insurance claims that the state computer system already identified as fraudulent.
Rose’s actions resulted in the fraudulent disbursement of over $1.1 million in federal and state funds intended to assist residents during the pandemic.
The complaint alleges that Rose attempted to override another $761,000 in fraudulent claims, but the state was able to prevent payment of those additional claims.
Rose is alleged to have worked with outside co-conspirators as a part of his fraud scheme. One of the co-conspirators is Poynter.
Poynter is alleged to have filed at least 25 fraudulent claims seeking over $350,000 in unearned unemployment benefits.
The complaint states the Poynter used variations of her name and bogus social security numbers to support the fraud claims.
“At a time when thousands of people in Michigan are out of work because of the pandemic, the defendants are charged with stealing unemployment benefits that should have gone to Michiganders trying to feed their families. Anyone who steals unemployment funds steals from the people of Michigan,” said U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider.
Officials said this is the third unemployment insurance fraud scheme charged by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in just over a month.
Bandi Hawkins was charged with participating in a scheme to defraud the state out of $2 million and last week a Southfield resident Samuel George Baker was similarly charged with offenses arising out of an unemployment insurance scheme.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.