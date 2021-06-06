Police lights generic
Flint police are investigating a double homicide and critical shooting that left two people dead and one in critical condition on Sunday.

The Flint Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at the 900 block of East York Ave around 3 a.m. Sunday. When police arrived, they found a man deceased at the scene.

Two women were transported to a local hospital. One was later pronounced dead and one woman is in critical condition according to police.

This is an ongoing investigation. If anyone has any information, they can call 81-237-6956 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

