The Midland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly two vehicle traffic crash that took the lives of two people.
Samuel Neve, 18, of West Branch was driving a 2010 Dodge Avenger on South Meridian Road just north of East Freeland Road in Porter Township and Gracie Hatton, 22, of Gratiot County was in the passenger seat.
Around 4:31 p.m. on Friday Oct. 8, Neve lost control of the Avenger on a wet roadway and crossed the center into the path of a 2019 black Ford F250 that was going south on South Meridian Road causing the crash according to the sheriff’s office.
Neve and Hatton were pronounced dead at the scene. The drive of the F250 was not injured according to police.
All three individuals were wearing a seatbelt and the airbags in both vehicles deployed.
The sheriff’s office is awaiting a toxicology report for a final determination if drugs and alcohol were involved. There is no evidence either was a factor in the crash at this time according to the sheriff’s office.
