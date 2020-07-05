Two employees working for Soaring Eagle’s Legends Diner have tested positive for COVID-19.
The casino announced the cases on Saturday, July 4.
According to the casino, since reopening all enhanced health and safety protocols were being followed during the time the employees were working.
The casino is asking all guests to join them in preventing the spread of the virus. They said masks must be worn by all guests and employees, regularly wash their hands, and practice social distancing.
