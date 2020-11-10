Deer are on the move!
Two people have been hospitalized after their motorcycle collided with a deer.
Michigan State Police said that shortly after 7:45 p.m. on Nov. 9, a motorcycle driven by a 21-year-old Big Rapids man hit a deer while southbound on US-131 in Wexford County.
The driver was taken to Munson hospital in Traverse City for a possible broken arm and road rash. His passenger, a 29-year-old Manton woman was also ultimately taken to Munson in Traverse City complaining of head and neck pain, as well as road rash.
Both rider and passenger were wearing helmets.
