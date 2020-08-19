Two Huron County beaches are closed due to high levels of E. Coli.
The Huron County Health Department says both Bird Creek Park Bathing Beach and Wagener County Park Bathing Beach are closed until further notice.
If you have any questions about the closure, call 989-269-3329.
