The Flint Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday evening in the area of Stockdale and Welch.
Two individuals are at local hospitals receiving medical attention according to the Flint Police Department.
The extent of their injuries is unknown.
Continue to follow TV5 as we follow this breaking news story.
