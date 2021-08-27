Two Harbor Beach women were injured in a Saginaw County crash on Friday according to the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office.
On Friday around 12:32 p.m. an 18-year-old Harbor Beach woman driving a 2012 Chevrolet Malibu was southbound on Bay Road in Kochville Township when she tried to turn into Walmart. A 65-year-old Standish man driving a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado hit the Malibu going northbound.
An 18-year-old Harbor Beach woman, who was the passenger in the Malibu, was transported to Covenant Hospital with life threatening injuries. The driver of the Malibu was taken to covenant with minor injuries according to the sheriff’s office.
The driver of the Silverado was not injured in the crash.
