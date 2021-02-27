A 55-year-old man and 54-year-old woman were stabbed with a knife in a Mills Township residence according to the Midland County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies were dispatched to a report of a felonious assault on Feb. 27. The sheriff’s office reports the 18-year-old suspect taken into custody is related to the victims.
The two victims were transported to Mid-Michigan Medical Center in Midland by EMS for non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect is in the Midland County Jail awaiting arraignment.
This is an ongoing investigation.
