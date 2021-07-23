The Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle injury crash in Lexington Township on Thursday.
Sanilac County Central Dispatch received a call on Thursday, July 22 around 4:43 p.m. about a two-vehicle crash on S. Lakeshore Road near Harrington Road.
After an initial investigation, Deputies discovered a 62-year-old woman from Port Sanilac was northbound on S. Lakeshore Road in a 2015 Chevy Equinox when the driver stopper on the road because of another vehicle making a left-hand turn in front of her. A 56-year-old woman from Port Sanilac driving a 2020 Chevy Equinox rear ended the 2015 Equinox according to the sheriff’s office.
Both women were transported by Croswell WMS to Port Huron McLaren.
