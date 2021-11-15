Two women were hospitalized after a crash in Sanilac County.
On Satursday, Nov. 13 at 3 p.m., Sanilac County Central Dispatch received a call about the crash in Evergreen Township.
A 2015 Kia, driven by a 46-year-old woman from Port Huron, was northbound on Germania Road and failed to stop at the stop sign, according to the initial investigation. The Port Huron woman struck a 43-year-old Deckerville woman in a 2007 Jeep heading east on Deckerville Road, the Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office said.
The woman from Deckerville was taken by Flight Care to St. Mary’s Hospital in Saginaw for treatment of her injuries. The Port Huron woman was taken to McKenzie Hospital by Cass City MMR.
The crash remains under investigation by the Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office. The Argyle Fire Department and Sanilac EMS assisted deputies.
