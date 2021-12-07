Two female students in the Bendle School District are in custody after making false threats about shooting up two schools according to the Burton Police Department.
Burton police were contacted by the Bendle School District about a threat to shoot the school. The threat was made on Friday, Dec. 3 and the shooting was going to allegedly happen on Monday, Dec. 6.
The Genesee Township Police contacted Burton police after receiving a similar threat to Kearsley’s Armstrong Middle School by the same number. Both police departments worked together with the school districts to find out if these threats were credible.
Two 12-year-old female students at Bendle Schools made these threats according to the Burton Police Department.
Police discovered after interviewing both suspects the students made the threats to try and have school be closed and to be funny. Both students are lodged at the Juvenile Detention Center pending charges because they instilled fear across two communities according to Burton police.
Charges will be announced at a later time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.