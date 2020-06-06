Two men were airlifted to a Saginaw hospital after a crash in Sanilac County.
Sanilac Central Dispatch received a call on Friday, June 5, at approximately p.m. of reports regarding a two-vehicle.
Deputies said the crash happened near the intersection of Custer and Davis roads in Custer Township.
According to deputies, a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 72-year-old Sandusky man was traveling southbound on Davis Road approaching the stop sign. They said he failed to yield to a 41-year-old Applegate man who was traveling eastbound on Custer Road in a 2004 Kia Sedona.
Deputies said the 72-year-old man was not wearing his seatbelt and his airbags did deploy. They said the 41-year-old man also was not wearing his seatbelt and his airbags did not deploy.
Alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor in this crash.
According to deputies, both men were taken to McKenzie Hospital by Sanilac EMS and were later sent by helicopter to Saginaw Covenant Hospital by Lifenet and Flight Care.
There is no further information at this time.
