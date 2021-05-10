Two men have been charged in the shooting death of a 23-year-old man.
Raekwon Watkins, 22, and Jaquarius Johnson, 24, have been charged in connection to Cormon Brewer's death.
It happened shortly before 1 a.m. on May 5 in the 3100 block of Hatherly Avenue. Flint Township Police Officers responded to the scene for reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, they found blood and shell casings in the driveway.
Brewer had been dropped off at McLaren Hospital and was pronounced dead shortly after arrival as a result of multiple gunshot wounds, police said.
Watkins has been charged with one count of carrying a concealed weapon. Johnson has been charged with two counts of carrying a concealed weapon, two counts of felon in possession of a firearm, one count of felon in possession of ammunition, and three counts of felony firearm.
The case remains under investigation.
Police also learned a 22-year-old Flint man drove himself to Hurley Medical Center. He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound and later lodged in the Genesee County Jail.
