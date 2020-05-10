Two Mid-Michigan hospitals were among 16 across the state to win awards for excellence and improvement in maternity care.
McLaren Bay Region in Bay City and Memorial Healthcare in Owosso was amongst the 11 other hospitals given the Excellence Award by The Economic Alliance for Michigan. Three hospitals received the Improvement award.
According to EAM, this is the highest number of recipients thus far.
EAM said the awards are part of its Maternity Care Project created in 2018. They said the project goals are to decrease the state’s infant mortality, reduce the rate of unnecessary C-sections, and be an educational resource for new and expecting parents residing in Michigan.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2018, the State of Michigan recorded a 6.2 infant mortality rate, ranking 18th highest in the country. The national average was 5.9.
EAM said unnecessary C-sections and elective early deliveries may cause additional complications, even death, for both baby and mother.
“When choosing a hospital to give birth at, parents-to-be should look at the facility’s C-section rate to help prevent an unneeded procedure from occurring,” said Bret Jackson, president of EAM. “Recipients of our Hospital Maternity Care Award are chosen based on their dedication to outcome transparency and patient safety. Their efforts help prevent adverse events and contribute to the lowering of healthcare costs.”
According to EAM, hospitals were evaluated in four areas to receive the award.
The four areas were cesarean rates (≤ 29.3% of low-risk deliveries), episiotomy rates (≤ 5% of deliveries), elective early delivery rates (≤ 5% of deliveries), and maternity care processes (90% or greater).
EAM said the data is from The Leapfrog Group, a Washington, D.C. based organization aiming to improve health care quality and safety for consumers and purchasers.
