The Shiawassee Human Oppression Team (SHOT) conducted a sex sting operation on Aug. 8 resulting in an Owosso man, a Linden man and three men from the Lansing area arrested.
Four of the arrested men were all engaging in a sexual conversation with an individual believed to be a 15-year-old girl. One man thought he was communicating with a 15-year-old boy.
All five suspect were arrested after they went to the location of the undercover operation to meet for sexual acts. All five men are facing child sexual abusive activity, accosting a minor child for immoral purposes, and using the internet to commit a crime charges according to the Shiawassee County Sherriff’s Office.
On Aug. 12 all the men were arraigned in the 66th District Court. Nathan Schneider, 22, from Owosso and Corey Mulanix, 27, from Linden each received a $20,000 bond.
Benjamin Fielder, 30, from Lansing received a $20,000 bond and has additional possession of firearm charge for showing up armed with a personal handgun. Thomas Chester, 56, from Haslett and Zachary Adcock, 20, from Lansing received a $15,000 bond.
SHOT is a multi-jurisdictional team comprised of professionals from the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office, Corunna, Durand, Morrice, Owosso, Laingsburg, and Perry Police Departments.
The team also has individuals from the FBI, Shiawassee County Prosecutor’s Office, Shiawassee County Central Dispatch and Shiawassee Emergency Management.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.